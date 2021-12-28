Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.17%, compared with the industry average of 2.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.

 

Guess', Inc. GES: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.75%.

 

Old Republic International Corporation ORI: This company that engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.60%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


