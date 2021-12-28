Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

Phillips 66 Dividend Yield (TTM)

Phillips 66 dividend-yield-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.17%, compared with the industry average of 2.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

Guess', Inc. GES: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Guess', Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess', Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess', Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.75%.

Guess', Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Guess', Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Guess', Inc. Quote

Old Republic International Corporation ORI: This company that engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Old Republic International Corporation Price and Consensus

Old Republic International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Old Republic International Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.60%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.

Old Republic International Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Old Republic International Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Old Republic International Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.