Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

BHP Group Limited BHP: This company which is amongst the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents with a market capitalization of around $221 billion, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CCEP: This consumer-packaged goods company which is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.04%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Hercules Capital HTGC: This specialty finance company that provides venture capital to technology and life science-related companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.91%, compared with the industry average of 10.34%.

