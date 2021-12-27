Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Gerdau S.A. GGB: This company that provides steel products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 21.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.41%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.25%, compared with the industry average of 2.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.51%.

Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG: This reit engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.25%, compared with the industry average of 3.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.54%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS: This company that provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.86%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.70%.

