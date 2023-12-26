Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST: This restaurant company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

