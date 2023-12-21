Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21:

Alexander's, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

PLDT Inc. PHI: This company which provides telecommunications and digital services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. PSTL: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

