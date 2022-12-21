Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

BHP Group Limited BHP: This resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. HTGC: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%.

Caterpillar Inc. CAT: This manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

