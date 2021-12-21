Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:
Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Banner Corporation Price and Consensus
Banner Corporation price-consensus-chart | Banner Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.
Banner Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banner Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Banner Corporation Quote
Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This provider of seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.71%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.46%.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. MPB: This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus
Mid Penn Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.69%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.58%.
Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mid Penn Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Click to get this free report
Banner Corporation (BANR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.