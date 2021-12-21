Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This provider of seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.71%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.46%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. MPB: This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.69%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.58%.

