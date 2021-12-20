Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This vertically-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Blackstone Inc. BX: This alternative asset management has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Blackstone Inc. Price and Consensus

Blackstone Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackstone Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.23%.

Blackstone Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Blackstone Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Blackstone Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.