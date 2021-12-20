Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This vertically-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.
Blackstone Inc. BX: This alternative asset management has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.23%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
