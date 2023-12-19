Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:

PLDT Inc. PHI: This company which provides telecommunications and digital services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PLDT Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PLDT Inc. Quote

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% the last 60 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Fulton Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fulton Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX: This Coca-Cola bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PLDT Inc. (PHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.