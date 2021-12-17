Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:
The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.
Buckle, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)
Buckle, Inc. The dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. The Quote
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This holding company for First Guaranty Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus
Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.76%.
Kronos Worldwide Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kronos Worldwide Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>
Click to get this free report
Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO): Free Stock Analysis Report
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.