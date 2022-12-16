Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

Hanmi Financial HAFC: This bank holding company which is one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.44%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY TRST: This federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%.

United Bankshares UBSI: This bank holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.67%, compared with the industry average of 2.10%.

