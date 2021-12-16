Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS: This provider of a range of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.7%.

Costamare Inc. CMRE: This owner and charterer of containerships to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.23%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT: This company that is engaged in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located in major coastal markets in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.62%.

