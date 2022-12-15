Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.83%, compared with the industry average of 4.41%.

National Bankshares NKSH: This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 2.10%.

First Commonwealth Financial FCF: This bank holding company that provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%.

