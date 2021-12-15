Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.51%.
Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN: This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.
ConocoPhillips COP: This exploration and production company with operations all over the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.
Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.9%.
