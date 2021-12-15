Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.51%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN: This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Franklin Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

ConocoPhillips COP: This exploration and production company with operations all over the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus

ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Yield (TTM)

ConocoPhillips dividend-yield-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.9%.

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.