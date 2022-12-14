Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:

Axa AXAHY: This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Axa Sa Price and Consensus

Axa Sa price-consensus-chart | Axa Sa Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.56%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%.

Axa Sa Dividend Yield (TTM)

Axa Sa dividend-yield-ttm | Axa Sa Quote

First Busey BUSE: This Urbana, Illinois-based financial holding company which is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.1% over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Busey Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.64%, compared with the industry average of 2.96%.

First Busey Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Busey Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Busey Corporation Quote

BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP: This state-chartered community-oriented financial institution that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.1% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.41%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axa Sa (AXAHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.