Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.75%.

Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. CPF: This holding company for Central Pacific Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

