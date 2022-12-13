Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

F.N.B. Corporation FNB: This financial holding company for First National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation UMPQ: This holding company of Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

