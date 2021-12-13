Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD: This bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Federal, Inc. Price and Consensus

Washington Federal, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Federal, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.5%.

Washington Federal, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Washington Federal, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Washington Federal, Inc. Quote

Nutrien Ltd. NTR: This provider of crop inputs, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.62%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.26%.

Nutrien Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nutrien Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

Middlefield Banc Corp. MBCN: This bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Price and Consensus

Middlefield Banc Corp. price-consensus-chart | Middlefield Banc Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.73%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.60%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Middlefield Banc Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Middlefield Banc Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.