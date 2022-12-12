Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

United Bankshares, Inc. UBSI: This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Heartland BancCorp HLAN: This bank holding company for Heartland Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Heartland BancCorp. Price and Consensus

Heartland BancCorp. price-consensus-chart | Heartland BancCorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Heartland BancCorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heartland BancCorp. dividend-yield-ttm | Heartland BancCorp. Quote

nVent Electric plc NVT: This company that manufactures and services electrical connection and protection products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

nVent Electric PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

nVent Electric PLC dividend-yield-ttm | nVent Electric PLC Quote

