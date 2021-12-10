Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.08%, compared with the industry average of 2.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ: This company that acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.13%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.70%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.24%.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.75%.

