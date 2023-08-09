Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

Great Elm Capital Group GECC: This diversified investment company whose business line consists of investment management, financial products, and merchant banking,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

OFS Capital OFS: This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.9%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.

OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD: This specialty finance company which invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

