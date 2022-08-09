Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

First Busey Corporation BUSE: This bank holding company for Busey Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Busey Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

First Busey Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Busey Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Busey Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens .

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.