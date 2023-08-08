Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

BlackRock TCP Capital TCPC: This company which is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. dividend-yield-ttm | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

Sierra Bancorp BSRR: This bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus

Sierra Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sierra Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sierra Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Sierra Bancorp Quote

Komatsu KMTUY: This company which is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Komatsu Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Komatsu Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.