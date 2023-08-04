Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

CVR Energy, Inc. CVI: This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CVR Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

CVR Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | CVR Energy Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

CVR Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CVR Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CVR Energy Inc. Quote

J&J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF: This packaged nutritional food and beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Price and Consensus

J & J Snack Foods Corp. price-consensus-chart | J & J Snack Foods Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | J & J Snack Foods Corp. Quote

MSA Safety Incorporated MSA: This safety and security related software company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price and Consensus

MSA Safety Incorporporated price-consensus-chart | MSA Safety Incorporporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

MSA Safety Incorporporated dividend-yield-ttm | MSA Safety Incorporporated Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.