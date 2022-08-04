Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 9.4%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

Chubb Limited CB: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Chubb Limited Price and Consensus

Chubb Limited price-consensus-chart | Chubb Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

Chubb Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chubb Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Chubb Limited Quote

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 21.1%, compared with the industry average of 9.4%.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC dividend-yield-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.