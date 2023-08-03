Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

Erie Indemnity Company ERIE: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Regional Management Corp. RM: This diversified consumer finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. HSII: This executive search and management consulting company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

