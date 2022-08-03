Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

