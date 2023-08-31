Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.7%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. GSBD: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.5%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. SMMF: This financial holding company for Summit Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%.

