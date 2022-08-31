Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Valero Energy Corporation VLO: This transportation fuels and petrochemical products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.

Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Valero Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Valero Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.