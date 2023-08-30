Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Lam Research Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lam Research Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Frontline plc FRO: This shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Frontline PLC Price and Consensus

Frontline PLC price-consensus-chart | Frontline PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Frontline PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontline PLC (FRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.