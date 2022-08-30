Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

