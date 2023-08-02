Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC: This homebuilding and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote

TEGNA Inc. TGNA: This U.S-based media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

TEGNA Inc. Price and Consensus

TEGNA Inc. price-consensus-chart | TEGNA Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

TEGNA Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

TEGNA Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | TEGNA Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.