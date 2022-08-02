Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.3%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Suncor Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Suncor Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

TotalEnergies SE TTE: This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

