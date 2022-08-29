Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.4%, compared with the industry average of 9.8%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL: This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. Price and Consensus

First BanCorp. price-consensus-chart | First BanCorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

First BanCorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First BanCorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First BanCorp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



First BanCorp. (FBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.