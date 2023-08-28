Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Guess?, Inc. GES: This apparel and accessories company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Swire Pacific Limited SWRAY: This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This residential finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

