Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This company which operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.01%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK: This business development company which invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.21%, compared with the industry average of 8.83%.

Umpqua UMPQ: This financial holding company which is engaged primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.48%, compared with the industry average of 2.57%.

