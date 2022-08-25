Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital PFLT: This business development company seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.34%, compared with the industry average of 2.72%.

Owl Rock Capital ORCC: This company which makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

CI Financial CIXX: This publicly owned asset management holding company which through its subsidiaries, manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

