Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

CTO Realty Growth CTO: This Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Price and Consensus

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.88%, compared with the industry average of 3.71%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Quote

BRT Apartments BRT: This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.13%, compared with the industry average of 2.96%.

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

Lakeland Bancorp LBAI: This bank holding company which is engaged in the general banking business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 2.36%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Quote

