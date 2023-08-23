Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:

Alexander's, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

Getty Realty Corp. GTY: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.ETD: This interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

