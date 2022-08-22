Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus

Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

CVB Financial Corp. CVBF: This bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

CVB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CVB Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CVB Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

CVB Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CVB Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | CVB Financial Corporation Quote

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI: This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.