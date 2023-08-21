Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN: This interior furnishings company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

LSI Industries Inc. LYTS: This lighting and display solutions manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Eaton Corporation plc ETN: This power management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

