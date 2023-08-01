Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

Bank of Montreal BMO: This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

ABB Ltd ABBNY: This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This electrical and electronic products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

