Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

LTC Properties, Inc. LTC: This real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. LBAI: This bank holding company for Lakeland Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 11%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.

