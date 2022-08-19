Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This company through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.95%.

United Bankshares UBSI: This financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.58%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%.

Valley National Bancorp VLY: This bank holding company which offers various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%.

