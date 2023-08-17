Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

USA Compression Partners, LP USAC: This natural gas compression services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

USA Compression Partners, LP Price and Consensus

USA Compression Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | USA Compression Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

USA Compression Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

USA Compression Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | USA Compression Partners, LP Quote

Swire Pacific Limited SWRAY: This company which operates as a diversified conglomerate involved in property, aviation, beverages, marine, trading, and industrial sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swire Pacific Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.