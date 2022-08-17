Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

Orient Overseas International OROVY : This container transport and logistics services company whose principal business activities include freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.95%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK: This business development company which invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.14%, compared with the industry average of 8.57%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.95%.

