Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

National Bankshares NKSH: This bank holding company which conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.70% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%.

OceanFirst Financial OCFC: This community banking services company which accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.65%.

RELX RELX: This company which is engaged in providing information solutions and its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.31%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

