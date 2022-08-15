Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This company which is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 30.90%, compared with the industry average of 19.79%.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico BSMX: This Mexico- based company that provides banking services to commercial and private customers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.62%, compared with the industry average of 3.99%.

First Financial Ban FFBC: This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.70%.

