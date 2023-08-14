Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 14

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14:
Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
Ryder System, Inc. R: This logistics and transportation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY: This investment and trading company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus
Mitsui & Co. price-consensus-chart | Mitsui & Co. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Mitsui & Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mitsui & Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Mitsui & Co. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.