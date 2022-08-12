Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. CGBD: This business development company specializing in debts and loans has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Quote

Unum Group UNM: This financial protection benefit solutions company specializing in debts and loans has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Unum Group Price and Consensus

Unum Group price-consensus-chart | Unum Group Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Unum Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

Unum Group dividend-yield-ttm | Unum Group Quote

NOV Inc. NOV: This company that sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.5% over the last 60 days.

NOV Inc. Price and Consensus

NOV Inc. price-consensus-chart | NOV Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

NOV Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

NOV Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NOV Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens .



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NOV Inc. (NOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Unum Group (UNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.